SC mechanic dies after SUV slips off ramps as he works on it

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A mechanic who travels to homes to fix cars died after a vehicle he was working on slipped off the ramps and crushed him, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

A friend called 911 after finding Jamel DeShaun Norman, 31, was trapped between the front axle of the Ford Explorer and the concrete driveway at a Gaffney home around 3 p.m. Monday, Fowler said in a statement.

The front tires of the SUV rolled off a pair of ramps Norman was using to get under it, the coroner said.

Norman died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, but Fowler said he does not suspect foul play.