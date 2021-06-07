SC man charged with felony DUI after teen hit and killed by truck while standing beside disabled vehicle

UPDATE: According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Travis Collins, 33, of Woodruff, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and open container in vehicle.

His bond for felony DUI was denied on Sunday.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said a teenager is dead after a truck hit him Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Old Hills Bridge Road and Cross Anchor Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Zailyn Cade Jackson, 15, of Enoree. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Jackson was standing outside of a disabled vehicle on the Southbound side of Old Hills Bridge Road when a 2012 Dodge Ram traveling Southbound hit him.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.