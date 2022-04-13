CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of sexually assaulting and soliciting a minor, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Leroy Timothy Moultrie Jr., 23, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An incident report indicates that the juvenile victim told her mother about the attempted sexual advances which happened while she was trying to sleep.

Moultrie Jr. is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and asking her “when we gonna [expletive].”

The victim told a forensic interviewer that Moultrie Jr. entered her room while she was asleep and tried to wake her up before touching her breast over her clothing, then pulling the bed covers off her and touching her buttocks.

After confronting Moultrie Jr., the mother reported the incident to CCSO.