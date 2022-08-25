COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Politicians from South Carolina are sharing their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Data from the US Department of Education shows more than 700,000 federal student loan borrowers live in South Carolina.

South Carolina Republicans have come out against the plan. Senator Tim Scott wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning, “My mom didn’t go to college. She worked two jobs to keep the lights on & provide for my brother & me. President Biden wants Frances Scott & millions of other Americans to pick up the student loan bill for the wealthiest among us who carry the majority of the debt. That’s wrong.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his office referred to the plan as the ‘Biden Administration’s Debt Forgiveness Scheme’. He also blasted the plan in a statement released Wednesday.

The Governor also said he was concerned about the impact the plan will have on inflation. “This the kind of thing that would result in more money spending by the government…This is the kind of thing that also has a negative impact on inflation. That’s the last thing we need more of right now,” he told reporters.

Some South Carolina Democrats like state Senator Marlon Kimpson celebrated the announcement on Twitter. We reached out to other state lawmakers who endorsed President Biden in 2020, they were not available for comment by the deadline Wednesday.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC 06) praised the plan. He released a statement Wednesday. He wrote:

“Today is a life-changing day for the more than 731,000 South Carolinians with federal student loan debt. President Biden is keeping his promise to help alleviate the crushing burden of student loan debt and his actions today will result in real relief for many borrowers.