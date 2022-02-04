SC lawmakers working on bill that would establish open enrollment for all public schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Senators in South Carolina continue their work on a ‘school choice’ bill that has the backing of some public school advocates.

S.544 would require school districts in the state to establish an ‘open enrollment’ period. This means parents and guardians would have an opportunity to apply to send their children to a school regardless of where it is located.

Under the bill, school districts would develop the policies and procedures for allowing students to change schools or districts.

The legislation has the backing of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, SC Schools Boards Association and Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA).

“Our state should continue to provide these types of opportunities for all students,” PSTA Executive Director Kathy Maness told a Senate Education subcommittee discussing the bill. “Any vehicle for true choice must meet three criteria- it must be affordable, accessible and accountable.”

Under the bill, programs and schools cannot be overcrowded, expelled students cannot change districts, and families would have to provide their own transportation.

Maness said she hopes the transportation aspect of the bill is addressed by lawmakers.

Other educators said they would like to see more clear deadlines in the legislation as well.

Lawmakers said they will work on the bill and will try to better understand what kind of financial impact this could have on school districts.

A fiscal impact analysis of the bill said it’s undetermined how exactly S.544 would impact local funding for districts.