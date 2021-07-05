SC lawmakers address smelly New Indy paper mill

CATAWBA, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Senator Mike Fanning and Senator Michael Johnson both represent at least one county affected by the smell.

They’ve been receiving phone calls about the New Indy paper mill smell since at least February.

They came up with a way to try and get New Indy to comply the law.

With no urgency to fix the source of the bad smell coming from the New Indy paper mill, Senator Mike Fanning and Senator Michael Johnson tried to force their hand the legal way with a provision in the upcoming state budget.

“Any company that releases any type of gas, water, anything into the atmosphere it has to be approved by DHEC on a regular basis. The provision simply stated that DHEC would automatically reject ANY request coming from New Indy until our problem was solved, that’s all it did,” said Senator Mike Fanning. He represents York, Chester, and Fairfield counties

This would’ve made it impossible for New Indy to expand its operations.

“Basically what it was going to do was force New Indy to come to the table and say Yes we admit that our process was causing not just a smell but it was causing nose bleeds and we will take the steps to fix that. Once they take the steps to fix it then DHEC would start approving what they requested as long as it met the requirements,” said Sen. Fanning.

But that didn’t happen.

Fanning says it went to a budget conference committee where there are three senators and three House members.

There must be two votes from each body to make it in.

“The reason that the provision did not make it into the budget was not because of lack of support. It was because two of the three house members that were representing the House in negotiations are participating in lawsuits against New Indy for this very thing, which meant that they would be a conflict of interest from them voting to do something to New Indy when they as attorneys were representing citizens in York and Lancaster counties,” said Sen. Fanning.

So, they abstained, leaving it impossible to get votes on either side.

Fanning says they’re strategizing new ways to get New Indy to comply but until then keep doing what you’re doing.

“What citizens need to do is they need to continue to document. That allows us to triangulate the exact location of a complaint with other complaints and with the New Indy plant so that it allows us to continue to document when things have been approved and not approved,” said Sen. Fanning.

Fanning says they’ve reached out to DHEC and said that although they don’t have the law to back them up, they’re expecting them to continue to be hard on them.