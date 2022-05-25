COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina health officials said Wednesday that the monitoring of two people who were close contacts on a flight with someone from the United Kingdom who had tested positive for monkeypox has ended.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the close contacts remained asymptomatic through the 21-day monitoring period, which began May 5.

As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

Health officials around the world are keeping watch for the virus after more than 100 cases were identified in recent days across Europe, North America, Israel and Australia.

Health experts said monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. As the virus progresses, a rash can spread on a person’s face and body.

Monkeypox does not easily spread between people, often spreading through close contact with an infected person and their skin sores.

Contact with items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through respiratory droplets over prolonged face-to-face contact can also help spread the virus, experts said.

Smallpox vaccines have proven effective against monkeypox.