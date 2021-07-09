SC Governor McMaster asks DHEC not to follow Biden administration ‘targeted’ tactics

(FOX 46 CHARLTTE) – South Carolina ranks near the bottom for fully vaccinated residents and Governor Henry McMaster says it should be up to residents if they want to get vaccinated.

Those comments come after McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control.

The targeted door to door campaign is aimed at getting the nation to 70% of people fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden announced an increased effort to go door to door earlier this week.

McMaster penned his letter Friday morning, in part saying a South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government.

Those comments reaching the nation’s capital and drew a response from White House Press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The failure to provide accurate public health information including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country including South Carolina is literally killing people,” said Psaki. “So maybe they should consider that.”

McMaster tweeted out a response to the comments saying we have seen public health information coming from this administration. it is a lot like the weather in South Carolina, wait a bit and it will change completely. Some in the Palmetto state agree.

“Let’s not make it a waste of time. If it is mandatory for all of us to be vaccinated okay cool,” said one resident. “But if it’s not mandatory then it makes no sense to do that because you are going to have people like me that are going to say no, no thank you.”

According to the CDC, only 48.5% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinater. The governor of Missouri and the Arizona attorney general have also raised concerns about the policy.