SC Gov. McMaster wants statewide investigation into ‘obscene and pornographic’ school library books

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is calling for a statewide investigation by the state Superintendent of Education into what he calls “obscene and pornographic” material in school libraries.

The governor specifically referred to a case where outraged parents in the Fort Mill school district petitioned to get a book removed from the shelves.

Fort Mill Schools are reviewing a book specifically mentioned by the governor and while that review is underway, the book has been pulled from the libraries at two local high schools.

“These parents know their children, know what’s good for them and what’s bad for them and this is something that’s bad for them,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster is calling out a book, Gender Queer: A Memoir, found in South Carolina schools.

“What we’ve seen that came to my attention on Tuesday is materials that are completely inappropriate for 12-year-olds and older which is what the publishers say that those materials are for,” said McMaster.

The governor is even asking the State Law Enforcement Division to look into books in public schools because he believes some of the books are so obscene that laws may have been broken by having the books in school libraries.

Fort Mill Schools tell Fox 46 they have pulled Gender Queer from the shelves in libraries of two high schools and the district’s online catalog while a review of the book is underway.

The district says it got a complaint about Gender Queer, which is an autobiographical graphic novel about the author’s teenage life, featuring several pages of sexual content.

Fort Mill Schools has started the review process that’s in place when they get complaints about books in schools.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education says since the pandemic started, more parents and others in the community are showing interest in the materials in school libraries.

“This provides them with the opportunity to review the materials and resources that the state provides to schools and districts and have the opportunity to provide feedback on those,” said Ryan Brown, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education.

The Fort Mill school district says it does not feel targeted by McMaster’s call for an investigation because the governor wants a statewide look at what’s in school libraries.