SC Gov. McMaster in Appeals Court: Both sides grilled by Justices over case

RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was well represented in the US Court of Appeals today as his lawyer, Grayson Lambert, repeated often and confidently that South Carolina did not have a ban on mask mandates.

The courtroom, including the Justices, were dumbstruck. Because it is that ban on mask mandates that brought this case, spearheaded by Disability Rights groups, to this appellate court in Richmond, Virginia.

The law, Budge Proviso 1.108, states that “no school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a face mask at any of its educational facilities.”

As McMaster’s attorney explained, schools could get funding from federal and local sources so therefore there was no ban.

The three-Justice panel didn’t appear to be buying this argument; perhaps no one more than Justice Wynn who drilled down on the risk children with disabilities were facing in schools without masks being mandated. Lambert forged forward with his party line that ‘there is no ban,’ emboldened by a recent South Carolina Supreme Court decision, whereas Justice Wynn flat out accused South Carolina of discrimination.

After the battering McMaster’s side received, one would expect things would be easier for John Freedman, the lawyer who argued for the Disability Rights groups and the parent-plaintiffs. One would be wrong.

Quite immediately Mr. Freedman was confronted with a ‘if there is a ban, why are we here’ line of questioning. Justice Thacker taking the lead. In essence she questioned the plaintiff’s legal standing and then asked Freedman, since they got what they wanted, what was the purpose of the continued effort to get the budget provision enjoined. Freedman explained the importance of setting this precedent after calling the ban “illusory.”

At the end of the argument, with no visible winner or idea how the Court may rule, the case was adjourned without decision. But not before Justice Niemeyer, revealing his ability to smile, apologized on behalf of the entire bench for not shaking the lawyers’ hands, as is the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals end-of-argument tradition pre-COVID.

Before Justice Thacker put her mask back on, she beamed to the lawyers, “you both were excellent.” A cantankerous afternoon concluded with a lovely comment from the Court.