COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster easily won Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

McMaster had one challenger in the primary, Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite of Greenville.

In early returns, McMaster had more than 80 percent of the vote.

McMaster will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham and state senator Mia McLeod are the frontrunners in that primary which also features three other candidates.

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes that term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

“South Carolina is on the course now to be at the top of the world,” McMaster said Tuesday at his victory party.

“I want to thank you again for this great victory tonight. And we’re looking for one more,” said McMaster, who during his four decades in politics also won races for attorney general and lieutenant governor and made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate.

He has raised $5 million for his reelection bid.

Watch McMaster’s full speech following his primary win: