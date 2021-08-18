SC drivers are the worst on the east coast, according to recent study

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study suggests that South Carolina drivers have more violations than drivers in any other east coast state.

The study analyzed car insurance quotes from July 2020 through July 2021 of drivers in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia. It also studied data from drivers in California, Oregon, and Washington.

37.41% of drivers in South Carolina had violations, according to the data. South Carolina just barely beat out North Carolina, where 37.04% of drivers had violations.

The most common violation committed by South Carolina drivers is speeding under 15 miles per hour. It is also the most common violation in all other states, except New York, where the most common violation is failure to obey a traffic sign.