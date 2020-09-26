SC county council chairman charged with series of juvenile sex crimes

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A South Carolina county council chairman is facing a history of sex assault charges involving multiple male and female juveniles dating as far back as 2008, officials said on Saturday.

Bamberg County Council Chairman Kerry Kinard, 49, faces multiple charges including attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor and dissemination of obscene material.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) received a tip from local officials that led to the investigation.

Kinard is accused of touching a juvenile female without consent on September 17, 2020. He then tried to engage in sexual activity with the juvenile.

He is also being accused of an incident that police say occurred sometime between 2016-2017. Kinard attempted to have intercourse with a minor, according to the police report. The minor was between the ages of 14 and 16. From 2008-2010, Kinard is accused of inappropriately touching a male juvenile between the ages of 6 and 8.

Officials say that Kinard also attempted to engage in sexual activity with a male juvenile at some point between 2017-2019.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android