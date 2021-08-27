SC congressman announces support for Article of Impeachment against Pres. Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) — Congressman Jeff Duncan of South Carolina’s Third District has announced his co-sponsorship of an Article of Impeachment against President Biden for dereliction of duty.

Duncan, in his announcement, says that the President “recklessly left behind thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies, along with taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment, endangering the lives of the American people and the security of the United States.”

“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” said Congressman Duncan. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

The third district covers Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens and Saluda counties and portions of Greenville and Newberry counties.