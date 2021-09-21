SC babysitter charged with neglect, cruelty after child admitted to hospital with brain bleed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Myrtle Beach, S.C. babysitter after a baby was admitted to the hospital with a brain bleed.

On July 18, officers responded to the hospital for calls of child abuse after a baby was admitted after an incident for the second time, resulting in a brain bleed, according to incident reports obtained by WBTW.

According to the parents, both incidents occurred at the babysitter’s home while the parents were working. The most recent incident happened on July 17 when the child was dropped from the sitters knee to the floor, landing on their back.

The dad told police the sitter showed him some minor bruising on the child’s upper arms, saying they occurred while she was trying to recover the child before hitting the floor, according to the report.

The child appeared to be ok, however, around 3 a.m., they became increasingly fussy and would not eat like they normally would. The parents took the child to the hospital around 9 a.m.

Han Vu, 46, was charged with cruelty to children and unlawful neglect to a child. She was released on a $5,500 bond.