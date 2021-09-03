Roofing company provides free roof to Army veteran’s widow in South Carolina

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Patricia Johnson lost her husband, Army veteran Steve Johnson, nine years ago. Steve served in the Army and took care of their home.

Johnson’s roof needed repairs and she knew she needed a little help. Thursday, Mighty Dog Roofing replaced Johnson’s roof free of charge as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

“Just to see that there are people out there who are willing, I mean I didn’t know that there are people who would help a widow of a veteran. I just never knew that help was available and it’s just been overwhelming to know that there are people out there willing to give so much and that I needed so much.” Patricia Johnson

The National Roof Deployment Project is a partnership between Owens Corning and Habitat For Humanity with the goal of honoring and helping to protect veterans by installing new roofs on their homes. You can learn more about the project and apply by contacting Habitat For Humanity.