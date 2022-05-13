NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and felony conviction in a case of extreme animal cruelty.

A dog was found with a gunshot wound to his paw on Rivers Avenue last weekend. Just five days later, leaders with the animal society said a cat was found shot with pellets on Tedder Street in North Charleston.

Radiographs performed on the cat by Charleston Animal Society veterinarians show multiple pellets embedded in the skin and body.

Leaders with the animal society said one pellet appears to have struck the cat’s spine and likely caused severe mobility issues. “The veterinarians say the cat has a poor prognosis because of the extent of the injuries,” they said.

Meanwhile, the bullet aimed at the puppy caused significant damage to the joint in its paw – veterinarians believe the animal’s paw “will never fully function as it did before.”

Veterinarians are changing bandages on the dog daily and hope the foot can heal enough to be usable. The dog is wearing a splint to keep weight off the foot during this recovery period.

They said it is possible that amputation will need to be considered for the dog if the foot is unable to heal properly.

“We are seeing a rising tide of animal cruelty and we must pull together as a community to stop it,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Aldwin Roman. “If you see something, please say something. and call the police.”

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call North Charleston Animal Control/North Charleston Police Department at (843) 607-2076.