COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster requested disaster assistance for several counties impacted by tornadoes last month.

Severe storms produced more than a dozen tornadoes that caused damage to homes and businesses on April 5th and 6th, specifically in Allendale and Bamberg counties.

The U.S. Small Business Association announced on Wednesday that businesses and residents impacted by the storms in South Carolina can apply for low-interest disaster loans.

Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Orangeburg counties are included in Gov. McMaster’s disaster declaration.

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Allendale and Bamberg counties on Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. as indicated below:

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

Allendale County



Allendale Readiness Center

911 Main Street North

Allendale, SC 29810

Opening: Friday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed: Sundays

Permanently closing May 5 at 4 p.m. SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) Bamberg County



Colston Baptist Church

655 Sunday School Road

Bamberg, SC 29003



Opening: Friday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed: Sundays

Permanently closing May 5 at 4 p.m.