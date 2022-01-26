Remains found along I-85 in SC ID’d as 2017 missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Human remains found along Interstate 85 Tuesday morning in Anderson County are those of a man who has been missing since 2017.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called at 9:00 a.m. to I-85 near mile marker 29 after the South Carolina Department of Transportation located what they believed to be skeletal remains.

Deputies identified the remains as human, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the skeletal remains belong to David Wayne Oakley, 37, of Anderson.

Oakley was reported missing on June 4, 2017, after his vehicle was found on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 30 on June 1, 2017.

Oakley’s remains were found in a wooded area near the interstate and appear to show no signs and/or indication of foul play, the coroner’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office