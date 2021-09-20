Red Cross volunteers are needed statewide as hurricane season reaches peak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Red Cross workers in South Carolina say more volunteers are needed across the state as we reach peak hurricane season.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has already been very active with 17 named storms, two of which – Elsa and Danny – impacting South Carolina’s coast as a tropical storm.

Ben Williamson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross South Carolina Region, said they are trying to fill more than 200 positions and have an urgent need for local volunteers statewide.

Shelter volunteers, recovery volunteers, and health professionals are needed.

“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Tony Reid, the Regional Disaster for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”

Volunteers needed to support shelters during a disaster will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

Volunteers needed to support the recovery of disaster-affected clients will provide referrals, advocacy, and financial assistance virtually or in person.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse).

“Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required,” said Williamson. Associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

Those who are interested in volunteering can visit www.redcross.org/SC to learn more or apply.