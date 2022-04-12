NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of trying to run over a security guard amid a dispute at a motel in North Charleston, S.C.

According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 5 at a Motel 6 when the suspect, 28-year-old Shantrell Biasia-Iesha Govan, was asked to leave the property by a security guard – who was the victim.

The security guard told police that he was responding to a disturbance when Govan was upset and yelling inside the motel’s office and was asked to leave by another motel employee.

Govan was on the motel’s “Do not rent” list and had allegedly told the security guard that she was under the influence of alcohol.

NCPD said that Govan began kicking the motel’s staff entrance door and was, again, asked to vacate the property with a warning that authorities would be contacted if she refused.

As the security guard tried to get Govan’s license plate number, she allegedly put her car in reverse and attempted to hit him.

Tire marks were left in the motel’s parking lot after Govan fled the scene.

The incident was caught on surveillance video viewed by police.

Govan was arrested on an attempted murder charge.