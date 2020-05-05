2 arrested, others wanted after sexual assault of juvenile in SC was recorded on Facebook Live

Editor’s note: An updated version of this story adds the arrest of a second suspect, and includes a bond total for both individuals.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men have been arrested for the sexual assault of a juvenile that was recorded on Facebook Live and shared dozens of times.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers became aware of a livestream where the sexual assault of a juvenile had taken place.

Investigators left a comment on the video asking for information regarding the assault, according to an incident report. After receiving several 911 calls with information, the victim’s mother reached out saying she was with the juvenile.

While meeting with the 13-year-old victim and her mother, officers were able to identify one of the suspects as 20-year-old Tasheen Walker and ultimately tracked him down through their investigation.

The victim told police she was walking to her grandmother’s house when a group of black males asker her to come over to them – which she complied – and the men grabbed her and took her to an abandoned house where she was assaulted by about five individuals.

Walker is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree. He is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond was set at $75,000.

Another suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jonah Fishburne. He was also arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree. Bond was set at $75,000.

There is no word regarding other arrests at this time. The case is under investigation.

Police say if you happen to receive the video, do not share it, watch it, link to it or take screen shots. The victim is underage, and the video is considered child pornography.

The sharing of the video, images, or links to it, is unlawful pursuant to South Carolina Law 16-15-405 – Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.