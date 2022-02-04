Police: SC woman hit by car after attempting to break in, set fire to driver’s home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a woman who was hit by a car after allegedly attempting to break in and set fire to the driver’s home.

Fifty-five-year-old Lucy Riggs was detained at MUSC. She was being treated for injuries sustained after being run over Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lee and Nassau Streets.

According to the incident reports, Riggs attempted to break in to a house on Lee street around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said that she was in her room when she heard “banging sounds as if somebody was attempting to enter the residence or had already entered the residence.”

The victim told police that she snuck out a back door and hid in her car while she tried to determine whether she should call the landlord or the police. As she was sitting in her car, she reported seeing a woman — later identified as Riggs — run around from the side of the house to the car and begin banging on the window.

At that point, the victim said that she put the car in reverse and tried to get away, hitting Riggs in the process. She called 911 and drove to a safe location, where she was met by police.

CPD officers inspected the home and found a shattered front window with evidence of a recent fire set to the windowsill. The Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshall Division was called in, “and concluded that the damage to the window appeared fresh, was caused by flame, and appeared to be intentional.”

Beneath the window, investigators found a green jacket. The jacket pocket contained a hospital sticker with the name ‘Lucy Riggs’ on it, a lighter, and a red flare shell.

Investigators tried to speak with Riggs at the hospital, but she reportedly refused to comply.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances,” Riggs was charged with second degree arson. Riggs has previously been charged with arson, trespassing, burglary, and assault. She is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set.