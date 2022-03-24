YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of York Police Chief Andy Robinson announced plans to retire this June after serving as Police Chief for the City for the past 11 years.

Chief Robinson has served as York’s Police Chief since taking over in December 2010 upon the retirement of then-Chief, Bill Mobley.

Chief Robinson has more than 25 years of total law enforcement service and previously served with Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Hill Police, York County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Mill Police.

“Nothing in my career has brought me more pride than serving as Police Chief for the City of York,” said

Robinson in a written statement. “It has truly been a privilege to work alongside so many caring, compassionate, and dedicated public servants. I wish them, and the citizens of York, the very best.”

Chief Robinson was instrumental in the implementation of a Community Police Officer, body-worn

cameras, dedicated traffic enforcement unit and was the first York Chief to serve on the Board of

Directors for the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association.

Through Chief Robinson’s leadership, the York Police Department said it has developed a strong community-oriented policing philosophy, as well as authentic relationships with members of the community.