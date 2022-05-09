CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Tuesday incident that sent the assistant principal of a Charleston County School District (CCSD) school to the hospital.

According to the report, officers were called to Drayton Hall Elementary School shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The assistant principal told officers that she pulled a fifth-grade student out of class to make him clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. She said that they got into an argument about him cleaning up the mess, then “he turned around and yelled ‘bi***’ at her and struck [her] in the face.”

The student allegedly tried to run away after striking her, but when the victim tried to stop him, he admitted to kicking and punching her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

When questioned about his actions, the student told police that he did not feel bad and felt the victim deserved to be assaulted. The report states that the student told officers he did not make the mess in the bathroom and was tired of the victim telling him what to do.

According to the report, the student’s mother said that he “has been dealing with mental health issues and has assaulted her recently.” Officers noted bruising on her arms from the alleged assault.

The student was not arrested and CPD “is working with the victim and school to figure out whether or not” the student will be charged or face alternative consequences.

CCSD provided the following statement: