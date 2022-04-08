WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station in Walterboro, S.C. early Thursday morning.
Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to what they called a ‘fully involved’ pickup truck at a gas pump at the Circle C Truck Stop off Augusta Highway just before 5:00 a.m.
Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the burning truck was parked next to the fuel pumps with fire damaging the station’s canopy.
“Firefighter-Paramedics deployed one 1-3/4 handline, but the ruptured plastic fuel tank proved to be a little challenging to extinguish,” officials said. “Crews applied foam to extinguish the fire. The pickup truck was destroyed.”
Fire-Rescue officials said the pump, canopy, and front of the store suffered fire, heat and smoke damage.
No one was injured.