Photo: North Atlantic right whale, calf spotted off SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Atlantic right whale and her calf were spotted off the Charleston coast last week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, said Arpeggio and her new calf were seen near Morris Island on Friday, December 10th.

NOAA said Arpeggio is 25 years old. This is her third documented calf.

Officials said this was the third mother-calf pair of the season.

NOAA said you should give whales space if you see them in the waters around you. They said keeping back 500 years is the law.

“It’s estimated that less than 350 of these endangered North Atlantic right whales remain,” said Clearwater Aquarium in Clearwater, Florida.