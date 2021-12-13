Person in wheelchair struck by 2 cars, killed in SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a person in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being struck by two cars on a South Carolina Highway.

The death occurred Saturday evening on S.C. Highway 33 near Orangeburg, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee says the person in the wheelchair was trying to cross the highway and got hit by two northbound cars.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, news outlets reported.

The Highway Patrol says neither of the drivers involved in the fatal collision was injured. The crash remains under investigation.