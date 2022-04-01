GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Parents are questioning why students from Tanglewood Middle School, the site of a deadly school shooting Thursday, were transported nearly 30 minutes away to an area church to be reunited with their families.

School officials tell sister station WSPA that once they secured the school, students were placed on buses and sent to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville, 15 miles away and about 27 minutes away from the school.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that “the main reason was to get students away from any potential danger that may still exist at the scene.”

School officials and the Sheriff’s Office both said that they have pre-determined sites set up for emergency situations. The Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 deputies responded Thursday to the school and that “it was best for parents and students to head away from the school” so as to not encounter roadblocks and traffic.

The church reportedly was a chosen site because it was large enough to house the students and the property was large enough for bus and parent traffic. The school district also reportedly had counselors on-site to help the students and their parents make sense of things after the incident.

Tim Waller, Greenville County School District Director of Media Relations, told FOX affiliate WHNS that the church “checks all the boxes” when it comes to providing a safe place in the event of an emergency such as the one that occurred Friday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on the scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

The victim was shot at least one time and treated by the school resource officer and school staff before being taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies began a search in the area of the school. Just before 1:30 p.m., they learned that the possible suspect was at a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect hiding under a deck. He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Family and community members identified the victim as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. While it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting, it is believed Jackson and the shooter knew each other. Investigators believe the incident was isolated.

Sister station WSPA contributed to this story.