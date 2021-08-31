Parents asked to drive children to school amid bus driver shortage in SC

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Parents of students in Greenville County are being asked to drive their children to school if they are able due to a bus driver shortage.

Greenville County Schools said they were more than 100 drivers short on Friday due to absences and a shortage of people who are qualified to drive a bus.

The district said reducing the number of bus riders in the county will allow them to more efficiently serve those students who have no alternative transportation.

Parents who are able to drive their children are asked to notify their school.

The bus driver shortage has also prompted a suspension of most daytime field trips.

Greenville County Schools is hosting a job fair for bus drivers Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wade Hampton High School.

