‘Papa Pig’ blocks York County road, deputies help get him home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two lanes of a road in York County were closed on Thursday as deputies worked to get a pig out of the way.

Two lanes were closed on Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. due to a large pig blocking the road and causing onlooker delays, according to York County Sheriff’s office.

TRAFFIC: Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because… and we’re not kidding… a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays. We’re there making sure it’s safe until we can find the owner or Animal Control can round him up. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/u07bGr1asi — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

They said the owners of the “road hog” were found, and deputies said the animal’s name was Papa Pig.

The pig was so large, he broke the owner’s trailer. The sheriff’s office used their horse trailer to help get him home.

“Papa Pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes by our Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter. Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.