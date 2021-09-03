Pageland Police catch trio with tennis balls filled with marijuana, tobacco, and THC for inmates at nearby prison

South Carolina

by: Shaquira Speaks

Posted: / Updated:

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pageland Police officers conduct traffic stops all the time. And Wednesday was no different for one officer who noticed something off about a car and the people inside.

What the officer found inside the vehicle was tennis balls and a launcher.

“Honestly, in something like that, it’s definitely far, few and in between,” Captain Shane Whitley said. 

Right now, Terrell Freeman, Terrell Rashad Jones, and Alexia Turner Stewart are in jail accused of trying to get illegal drugs to other inmates.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Police arrested the group after chasing them for a few minutes.

“It was found to be open containers inside the vehicle and then our officers came upon a launcher and tennis balls wrapped in duct tape,” Whitley said. 

But they weren’t headed to the tennis courts for a friendly match.

“The tennis balls were cut and inside of looking at those tennis balls, a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, tobacco inside of the tennis ball,” Whitley explained. 

Once the trio was caught, police said they opened the tennis balls and found 100 grams of marijuana, more than 570 grams of tobacco, and a fruity pebble ball of THC.

But as for the use of the launcher…

“It was believed that they were going to a prison facility to launch those items over the fence,” he said. 

Pageland Police said the incident is under investigation, including where exactly the three suspects were going and who they’ve been in contact with. 

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories