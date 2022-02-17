Pageland officials pushing for traffic light at deadly intersection

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, the intersection of Highway 151 and Dove Sutton Road is fast, busy, and loaded with semi-trucks.

“it’s one of the most dangerous intersections here in Chesterfield County,” said Tim Griffin, President of Pageland’s Chamber of Commerce.

Over the past 60 days, a woman lost her life in a crash and another man hurt in a separate crash is recovering in the ICU.

With a Love’s truck stop opening next month, Griffin says there will be even more traffic.

“So if we don’t get a stoplight there, we are going to see more loss of life and more major accidents at that intersection,” Griffin told Queen City News.

The intersection already has trucks coming from the Walmart Distribution Center and the Dynamic Brands building.

Griffin says the Love’s Truck Stop is estimating 900 trucks will be pulling in and out of their station, on top of the 500 trucks that already come from the Walmart distribution center.

Dynamic Brands Vice President Eddie Savage says a few of his employees have had to help pull people out of bad car wrecks.

“It’s deflating almost. It’s heart-wrenching because you see it and there’s nothing you can do about it. And I’ll give you a good example, it’s not only the people that see it and the families that go through it but the truck driver that hit the first vehicle. He came in here and when I talked to him the defeat in his eyes,” Savage said.

Laura Moore, the General Manager of Walmart’s Distribution center in Pageland says one of their employees was hit and he’s now recovering in the ICU. The company has also contacted South Carolina DOT about a traffic light to keep everyone safe.

“The truckers don’t really say a lot except for they do know that it’s an issue because you can’t really tell because it’s a decline coming there. So if you’re coming out and taking a left you can’t really tell how fast the trucks are going and obviously, if you’re truck you have a lot of momentum coming down the hill it’s going to be hard for them to brake,” Moore said. “In fact, new hires have come in and said they were worried when they go in and take a left to go home that they were worried about that intersection and wonder if there’s been any discussion about a light there.”

It’s not just Walmart and Dynamic Brands who have joined the push for a 4-way traffic stop, Griffin sent letters of support from at least 10 other businesses in Pageland to the DOT.

But it wasn’t the response he was looking for,

“We’ve received the same word back that we got to have a traffic study and we need to see the numbers. And they’re wanting to wait until the Loves truck stop is open so they can see the 900 estimated trucks that will be pulling in and out Loves’, we can’t wait for that to happen,” Griffin said.

We reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol and the DOT but they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.