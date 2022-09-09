HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Friday evening, according to SCHP.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove.

Troopers say a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling east, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and the car became “engulfed in flames.”

The driver was pronounced deceased.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.