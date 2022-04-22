UNION COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a head-on crash involving a Freightliner bucket truck Friday morning in Union County, SC Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened at 7:55 a.m. Friday, April 22, on US 176 near Claremont Road, about three-quarters of a mile south of Union.

Troopers said a 2009 Freightliner Bucket Truck, operated by a 28-year-old man from Swansea, SC, was driving north on US 176 when the vehicle traveled left of center, and struck a 2014 Ford Expedition SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Freightliner was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This collision remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.