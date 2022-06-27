CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been arrested and another is on the run after an incident in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

K9 units are currently searching for the second person that ran from deputies.

Police say the incident happened on King Drive off Ramah Church Road around 5:00 p.m.

The suspect that fled was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts.

The cause of the arrest or what exactly unfolded has not yet been specified, but the department says more updates will be released when they become available.