GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County officials have confirmed remains found Wednesday in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township are those of Brittanee Drexel, who went missing more than a decade ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the remains were found and identified through dental records.

Raymond Moody, 62, of Georgetown, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Warrants show Moody allegedly caused Brittanee Drexel’s death by manual strangulation on or about April 25, 2009. Moody also allegedly sexually battered Brittanee Drexel on the same night, according to the warrants.

Moody was booked on an obstruction of justice charge on May 4. The sheriff’s office violated South Carolina’s public records law by refusing to provide the incident report for Moody’s arrest, according to an expert. It also refused to explain the arrest.

Moody was given a $100,000 bond on the obstructing justice charge. He doesn’t have bond on the other charges, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

“We are much closer to the closure and the peace that we have been desperately hoping for,” Brittanee Drexel’s mother Dawn Drexel said at the news conference.

A celebration of life will be held both in Rochester and Myrtle Beach, but no dates have been announced, Dawn Drexel said.

Chad Drexel, Brittanee Drexel’s father, thanked officials for everything they’ve done.

“It may have took them a long time, but we are glad that we are able to bring Brittanee home,” Dawn Drexel said.

News13 sister station WROC obtained arrest warrants for Moody, which state Moody “while in the County of Georgetown, did take overt actions to conceal and/or dispose of evidence of a crime also committed in the jurisdictional boundaries of the County of Georgetown.”

A SLED background check obtained by News13 on Thursday revealed Moody’s charge for obstructing justice was on April 25, 2009 — the date Drexel disappeared.

Moody, first named as a person of interest in 2012, was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting.

In 2009, News13 confronted Moody who said he knew nothing about the case, and told our reporter to leave or he would call the police.

