LEXINGTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gilbert, S.C. man is facing charges of ill treatment of animals after he reportedly killed multiple cats and hung their bodies from a tree.

Lexington County Animal Services officials were made aware earlier this month that Johnathan William Grider allegedly killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

After conducting interviews and searching the area, investigators discovered the bodies of two deceased cats with nooses around their necks.

Officers arrested Grider at his home on Wednesday, June 15 and he was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was released the next day after a bond hearing.

If convicted on the felony charge of ill treatment of animals, Grider could spend up to five years in prison.