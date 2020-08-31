Officer-involved shooting in SC under investigation

An internal investigation is being conducted into an officer-involved shooting in Marion County, South Carolina, according to authorities.

Sunday night gunfire was exchanged between an officer from the Mullins Police Department and a suspect. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement had been responding to a domestic call.

SLED is conducting the investigation. This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina and the first this year involving Mullins PD. Last year 45 officer-involved shootings occurred statewide. None of them included Mullins PD.

