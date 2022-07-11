SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby girl was surrendered to a hospital in the Upstate on Thursday and has since been placed in a foster home.

According to WLTX-TV, the girl was put in the care of Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital weighing seven pounds 9.7 ounces and measuring at 20 inches long. Spartanburg County Department of Social Services facilitated putting her in a foster home.

The baby girl is the fourth child in South Carolina this year to be surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which allows parents of children 60 days old or under to be left in a legally designated safe location, such as a hospital, police station, fire station, or a house of worship without being prosecuted.

A hearing to determine a permanent home for the child will be held Monday, Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.