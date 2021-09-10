Nearly $1.5 million in drugs found after South Carolina bust

Anna Berrier (left) and Dante Williams (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were charged after more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a car during a drug operation in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip Wednesday about a large quantity of methamphetamine which was being delivered from North Carolina.

Investigators said they spotted a vehicle, matching the description given to deputies, pulling into the Days Inn on Rogers Commerce Boulevard.

22.2 pounds of methamphetamine, two guns, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 8.9 grams of cocaine base, 3.3 grams of fentanyl, and $3,190 in cash were found in the car.

Two people in the car were arrested: the driver, 25-year-old Anna Maraline Berrier, and a passenger, 33-year-old Dante Iquan Williams.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation brought them to a North Carolina apartment where more drugs were found.

In that apartment, investigators found 11.2 pounds of heroin, 1.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.9 pounds of marijuana, 528 oxycodone pills, and six guns.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be nearly $1.5 million, according to values provided by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Berrier is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Williams is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Berrier and Williams are both being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.