MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting a hotel employee while he was wearing a clown wig, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Demetrius Lawon McClary, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was convicted Friday of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and second-degree burglary, according to the solicitor’s office.

Circuit Court Judge H. Steven DeBerry sentenced McClary to 35 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

On March 20, 2018, McClary, while wearing dark glasses and a clown wig, attacked a housekeeper at the Sheraton Convention Center while she was cleaning a room, according to the solicitor’s office.

“This victim showed amazing strength and perseverance, both as she fought off the attack and while she fought for justice,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Her strength, couple with the work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Detective Justin Amos and Lt. Pal Morrell, helped to ensure that McClary will be in prison for a long time.”

The victim spent four days in the hospital due to the assault.