ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple stations responded to a fire Sunday afternoon in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Fire Dispatch said a call came in at 1:45 p.m. to a fire on Circle Drive. Pendleton Fire Department, Sandy Springs Fire Department and Zion Fire Department responded to the scene.

Circle Drive Fire in Anderson County (Source: 7NEWS)

Sandy Springs Fire Department fire cheif said one home was fully engulfed in flames and two adjoining structures also suffered some damage. There were no injuries.

It took more than two dozen firefighters and almost 20 minutes to bring the fire under control according to the fire cheif.

He said firefighters remain on the scene to extinguish hot spots.