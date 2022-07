SOUTH CAROLINA (STORYFUL) — A waterspout was seen forming on the South Carolina coast in footage posted on Tuesday, June 28.

The National Weather Service said waterspouts were likely on Tuesday as storms brought heavy rainfall along coastal areas of South Carolina.

Footage sent to Storyful by Captain Demal Mattson of Seas the Day Charleston Charters shows two waterspouts off the coast from Folly Beach.

Video Credit: Captain Demal Mattson/Seas the Day Charleston via Storyful