(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol says there were more highway fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend than last year.

There have been 366 fatal crashes in South Carolina this year, SCHP says 15 of those occurred during the Memorial Day weekend, one more than last year. Three of those 15 happened close to home.

Last Friday morning, a pedestrian was hit and killed in Chesterfield, while on Sunday, two motorcyclists wearing helmets were killed in Lancaster and York Counties just minutes apart.

SCHP says this number is significantly lower compared to 2021.

“During the 100 deadly days of summer last year, we had over 76 people lose their lives in that time frame,” says a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

The 100 deadly days of summer kicks off during Memorial Day weekend, and historically, there’s an increase in the number of people on the roadways. South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials are still encouraging motorists to make sure the entire vehicle is buckled up no matter where you’re going.

“The primary reason we see is for injury and fatality is speeding, failure to yield right away like pulling out of a stop sign or a red light in front of a car, or changing lanes in proper not using your signal, not checking behind you, we want people to be defensive drivers.”

The SC Highway Patrol released enforcement numbers from Memorial Day weekend 2022. There were 12 highway fatalities over the long weekend compared to 11 last year during Memorial Day weekend.

To view fatality statistics for 2022, visit: https://t.co/ampN0Jtro9 pic.twitter.com/Xoar2cUcmc — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) May 31, 2022

Highway Patrol says authorities were on the roadways heavily this weekend attacking motorists who weren’t safe for others. Troopers notched over 5,100 citations and nearly 3,500 warnings were handed out.