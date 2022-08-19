COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a State Grand Jury has handed down additional indictments against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and two others.

The indictment against Murdaugh includes instances where he took money from the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltroz, and Detrick (PMPED) in 2018.

“The PMPED accounting office accidentally wrote out a repayment loan check to Murdaugh for $121,358.63 that should have gone to Murdaugh’s brother who did make a loan. Instead of calling attention to the mistake, Murdaugh instead went to the accounting office and through false representations had the office cut another check for the same amount and void the one he had received within the internal system,” the indictment read.

Murdaugh then deposited the loan repayment check into his account and converted the funds for personal use.

In all, Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses value $10,000 or more, two counts of money laundering value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of money laundering value $100,000 or more, and two counts of computer crime value more than $10,000.

Spencer Roberts was indicted for one count of obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses value $10,000 or more, one count of money laundering value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of computer crime value more than $10,000, and one count of insurance fraud.

Indictments show Roberts fraudulently obtained $20,000 in federal funds distributed under the Paycheck Protection Program by representing himself to be a qualified business and self-employed “insurance agency or brokerage” firm. But officials said no firm existed.

Jerry Rivers was indicted for obstruction of justice. According to one of the indictments, Rivers on August 10 took a cellphone from a scene where law enforcement was conducting a search after it had been seized as part of a search warrant.

The following information regarding the new indictments are shared as written from the SC Attorney Generals Office:

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-24, venued in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury charged Alex Murdaugh with two counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, one count of Money Laundering, and one count of Computer Crime alleging that Murdaugh through false representations took a loan repayment from the firm that was due to another partner.

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-21, venued in Colleton County, the State Grand Jury charged Jerry Rivers with one count of Obstruction of Justice.

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-22, venued in Colleton County, the State Grand Jury charged Spencer Roberts with one count of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, one count of Money Laundering, and one count of Computer Crime.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Obstruction of Justice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or more is a felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $500

Money Laundering, Value $20,000 – $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the value of the transactions, whichever is greater

Money Laundering, Value More Than $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

Computer Crime, Value More Than $10,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

Insurance Fraud, Value More Than $10,000 but less than $50,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

Altogether, through 18 indictments containing 90 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

It is unclear how – or if – the indictments against Roberts and Rivers are connected to Murdaugh.