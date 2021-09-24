Missing South Carolina college student’s body found 10 miles from her torched car

UPDATE: New details from an incident report with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office show Sheridan Wahl’s car was found in a field off Keith Lane in Scranton, SC, on Sunday, two days before her body was found. Her car was found burned and in a ditch in the cornfield, according to the report. No license tag was on the vehicle and the VIN number could not be read, deputies reported.

Keith Lane is about 10 miles from where Sheridan’s body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The mother of a 21-year-old college student found dead in Florence County says she is heartbroken “beyond belief” over the family’s loss.

No new details have been released to help understand how Sheridan Wahl, who last contacted her mother from Myrtle Beach, ended up dead behind the local fire department in Pamplico. Her body was found Tuesday Morning off Highway 378, according to the coroner. Her car was found in another location.

Kelly Darment Wahl reported her daughter missing on Sunday. She said her last contact with Sheridan was via Face Time at about 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sheridan told her mother she was at a store on S. Ocean Boulevard and was trying to rent a scooter.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

Kelly told police Sheridan’s father, whom she came to visit in Myrtle Beach but never saw, was out riding with a friend trying to find Sheridan all day.

Myrtle Beach police said they determined on Monday Sheridan left the city safely. At that time, police requested the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Divison to investigate since they have state-wide jurisdiction.

Sheridan’s roommate in Tampa wrote on a gofundme page that Sheridan’s car was found crashed and abandoned earlier in the week. “Witnesses said they saw a white male driving/fleeing the scene,” the roommate, Elizabeth Echenique, wrote.

“So, what happened to this kind, loving, talented and beautiful young woman?” Echenique asked. Sheridan was a University of South Florida student majoring in marketing.

On Tuesday morning, Sheridan’s body was found. The distance from S. Ocean Boulevard to W Hwy 378 in Pamlico is about 48 miles, or an hour drive. Authorities have not released any further information on the case.

Kelly shared the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook: “We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express.”

The family requests their privacy be respected and appreciates the outpouring of love and support from all, Kelly wrote.