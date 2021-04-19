Memorial planned for 25 people in SC who weren’t claimed by family

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner’s office in South Carolina is holding its first public memorial service for people who died but their bodies weren’t claimed by family or friends or were too poor to afford a burial.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will honor 25 people at its indigent burial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lexington County Cemetery, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The office planned to hold the first service of its kind in 2020 for 43 people, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the office to hold the ceremony in private, Fisher said in a news release.

Fisher said the coroner’s office is inviting anyone who wants to extend compassion to the indigent to attend Tuesday, including any friends and family of the people being buried.

The coroner’s office had the remains cremated before they are interred.