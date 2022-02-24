DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple fire and rescue crews battled a massive fire Thursday afternoon at a local auto repair shop in Darlington County.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Danny’s Auto Repair. The owner of the shop was on location at the time the fire started and thankfully wasn’t injured in the blaze.

The large fire appears to have started outside among several cars at the repair shop. It took multiple firefighters about one hour to extinguish the flames.

The fire spread across multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the business but it doesn’t appear to have caused any damages to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

More video from the scene Thursday below: