Man shot, killed by SC deputies after car chase, confrontation, SLED says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed after a pursuit and confrontation with Anderson County deputies attempting to serve warrants, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED officials said deputies were attempting to serve outstanding warrants against Brandon Mauldin for first-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and receiving stolen goods when Mauldin fled.

Following a vehicle chase, SLED said Mauldin was shot during a confrontation with deputies. He died from his injuries, authorities confirm.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate the shooting.

The agency said no other information will be released while the investigation continues.

Officials said the incident marked the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021.